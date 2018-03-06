Mahindra Two Wheelers has launched the new low-cost versions of its tourer Mojo in India. The new Mojo, dubbed the Mojo UT 300, is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 25,000 cheaper than the regular variant.

Mahindra Mojo UT 300 — where the UT stands for "Universal Tourer" — is now being offered with an introductory benefit of Rs 10,000, which can be availed till March 2018. As expected, the more affordable version of the Mojo skips some of the features of the regular variant.

While the design of the UT300 is the same as the top-end Mojo XT300 model, it misses out on features like Pirelli Rosso Diablo tires, LED DRLS and twin exhaust. Mahindra Mojo UT300 gets MRF tires while the semi-digital instrument console and 21-liter fuel tank continue to be offered in the lower variant.

The new version of Mahindra's quarter-liter motorcycle Mojo also opts for conventional telescopic forks instead of upside-down forks.

There is no change in the engine of the Mojo. Mahindra Mojo is powered by a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that can churn out 27bhp at 8,000rpm and 30Nm torque at 5,500rpm.

It competes against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300R, Honda CBR 250R/300R and KTM Duke Twins in India. The dealerships of Mahindra have started getting the first lot of the new Mojo UT300 and the low-cost tourer is also open for bookings.

Highlights of the top-end model of the Mojo include dual-exhaust, Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires and gold-colored accents. The Mojo measures 2,100mm in length, 800mm in width and 1,165.5mm in height. The tourer has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and seat height 814.5 mm with a ground clearance of 173.5 mm.

The two-wheeler comes with a fuel tank capacity of 21 liters and has a dry weight of 165 kg. Both the versions of Mojo miss out on ABS.