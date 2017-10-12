Mahindra Two Wheelers could have possibly gone back to the drawing table in an attempt to make an affordable quarter-litre motorcycle version for the Indian market. The spy images of what is believed to be the low-cost variant of Mojo is doing the rounds on the Internet, a clear enough indication that we could be staring at a launch soon.

From the set of the images, a few changes are discernible. The new Mojo coming our way could have a single exhaust on the right side suggesting that the dual exhaust could be a feature of the top-end variant only.

Besides, it seems the upside-down forks have made way for conventional telescopic forks. Also, Mojo could have lost the Pirelli Rosso Diablo tyres in the lower variant in an attempt to keep the price in check. The low-cost bike may end up using MRF tyres instead. Otherwise, the Mojo remains very much the same in style and design in lower-spec variant as well.

With the changes in its features, the price could go down by up to Rs 30,000. If launched, the new variant will go on sale through the exclusive Mojo dealership of the company. Currently, there is only one Mojo dealership in the country that located in Bengaluru. Mahindra is expected to expand its reach to other cities in the coming months.

Mojo is powered by a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which can churn out 27bhp at 8,000rpm and 30Nm torque at 5,500rpm and the same is likely to power the upcoming variant. It competes against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300R, Honda CBR 250R/300R and KTM Duke twins in India.

Mahindra is also said to be working on the Mojo Adventure, which the company had showcased at the Auto Expo last year along with Mojo Scrambler, a stripped down version of the Mojo.