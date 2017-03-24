Mahindra Two Wheelers has revealed the first sketch images of its exclusive dealerships for retailing the Mojo in India. The Mojo dealerships will be the first of its kind model-specific dealerships in India by a two-wheeler maker.

The first dealerships of Mojo that will open in Bengaluru this month will eventually expand to other cities across India. The image released by the company shows the red and white colour-themed showrooms with Mojo branding. It is believed that Mojo will also retail Mojo accessories.

Mahindra Mojo, the quarter-litre motorcycle has been a part of the Indian roads since October 2015 and has generated comparatively good response from biking enthusiasts. However, the sales numbers remain modest. With the exclusive branding and dealerships of Mojo, Mahindra could be aiming at developing it as a sub-brand with other models to join it in the future.

Mahindra Mojo—a quick glance

The Tourer comes powered by a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to churn out 27bhp at 8,000rpm and 30Nm torque at 5,500rpm. The Mojo measures 2,100mm in length, 800mm in width and 1165.5mm in height. It competes with the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300R, Honda CBR 250R/300R and KTM Duke Twins in India and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres.

Recently, Mahindra added a Tourer edition to the Mojo line-up. Mahindra Mojo Tourer edition comes with a wide range of accessories that include the magnetic tank bag with four rare-earth magnets to provide grip over the metal tank, saddle bag and carrier with a combined storage space of 38 litres and a fully adjustable mobile holder with a silicon band to ensure grip at high speeds.