It took Mahindra more than five years to launch its flagship motorcycle, Mojo, in India, after it's debut at Auto Expo 2011. But the company is not wasting time in bringing on new variants, a thinking driven by the market trends perhaps. If the latest indications are anything to go by, the Mojo Adventure, an off-road version of the Mojo could soon become a reality in India.

A report of CarToq reveals that Mojo Adventure is in the works and could reach Indian market soon. Mahindra has pinned high hopes on Mojo after it showed decent results. The opening of the first-of-kind exclusive Mojo dealership in India being a pointer in that direction. According to the latest reports, the new variants of the Mojo will also be retailed through these dealerships. Currently, there is only one Mojo dealership in the country located in Bengaluru. Mahindra is expected to expand its reach to other cities in the coming months.

Mahindra Mojo Adventure is not new to the motor enthusiasts. The company had showcased it at the Auto Expo last year along with Mojo Scrambler, a stripped down version of the Mojo.

Reports suggest that the production version of the Mojo Adventure could be similar to the concept displayed at the auto show. Mojo Adventure concept featured long travel suspension, spoke wheels, off-road tyres, projector headlamps and knuckle guards. Mahindra had also increased the bike's ride height, adding a floating front mud guard and provisions for more luggage. There is no word on the engine of the Mojo Adventure yet. However, it is expected to come powered by the same 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine of the current Mojo. The engine is tuned to churn out 27bhp at 8,000rpm and 30Nm torque at 5,500rpm.

In India, the Mojo Adventure will be pitted against Royal Enfield's purpose-built motorcycle, the Himalayan. As for pricing, expect the Mojo Adventure to be priced slightly higher than the current version.

