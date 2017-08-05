Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 20 percent fall in net profit in the first quarter hurt by sluggish passenger car sales ahead of the single tax implementation. But, the carmaker sounded optimistic despite the decline and said it will manufacture electric vehicles that will range from small to ride-sharing cars.

However, the company saw a jump in its tractor sales that directs the possibility of a revamp in the rural demand, partly because of a decent monsoon this year. Net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year fell to Rs 768 crore from Rs 961.3 crore, a year earlier. Tractor segment market share reported a record high of 45.8 percent in the first quarter, Mint reported.

Analysts expect the auto maker's margins to remain stressed and passenger vehicles to slow further in the medium term.

"For electric vehicles to take off they must become competitive against the gasoline and I believe that is around the corner given the falling battery costs. If you as an industry are going to depend on government for subsidies, it will never survive," said Anand Mahindra, managing director of Mahindra and Mahindra.

The auto industry cannot rely on government subsidies for support, according to Mahindra and Mahindra. Nevertheless, the goods and services tax is fixed at 12 percent and the industry also gets an added benefit of a waiver from road tax.

The electric vehicles demand is quite low in India now but is expected to grow significantly as the company now shifts focus to manufacture more electric vehicles and plans to engage with the car aggregators more aggressively now.

Mahindra and Mahindra tied up with Ola last year in an attempt to not just boost sales but also to design the future of its vehicles. That move will now yield more results and ease the company's attempt to enter the ride-sharing business with its electric cars in the future.

But, the company assured that they will be different from the electric cars giant Tesla.

"We have just committed that we are working on high-end cars. Tesla was the pioneer, so Mahindra should develop its separate niche. There is no point in copying anybody, you have to differentiate yourself. We are spending a significant amount of money on electric. We are ahead of the game," added Mahindra.