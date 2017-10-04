Leading utility vehicle manufacturer of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), has launched a new W9 variant in the XUV500 SUV range. The new variant has been priced at Rs 15.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The XUV500 W9 is equipped with a host of features such as an electric sunroof with anti-pinch, reverse camera with dynamic assist, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, industry-first Ecosense technology, Android Auto, emergency call, dual airbags and others.

The XUV500 W9 will be available in both manual and automatic transmission. XUV500 is the only SUV in its segment that offers an electric sunroof. With the launch of W9, the electric sunroof will be available in 2 variants of XUV500 – W9 and W10.

"Since its launch in 2011, the XUV500 has been a pioneer in providing innovative hi-tech features that are not available even in vehicles that are almost double its price. We are certain that the introduction of these hi-end features at such a competitive price point will generate a lot of interest amongst prospects who are evaluating SUVs in the price range of 14 lakh to 18 lakh. By introducing these aspirational features at this price, XUV500 has raised the bar once again," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing - Automotive Division at M&M.

The XUV500 continues to draw power from the same 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic gearbox.

In April 2017, M&M updated XUV500 range with comfort and safety features from W6 variant onwards. The SUV received Android Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency call options as part this update. The company has also launched W10 variant of the XUV500 offered in Lake-Side Brown colour with Black interiors.