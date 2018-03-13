Homegrown UV-maker Mahindra & Mahindra has added a new variant to its compact SUV, the KUV100, in India. Dubbed KUV100 Trip, the new model of the SUV targets the fleet and business owners.

The new KUV100 Trip will be available in both Bi-Fuel (Petrol and CNG) and diesel mFalcon engine options. While the Bi-Fuel variant of the compact SUV has been priced at Rs 5.16 lakh, the diesel variant of the model comes with a price tag of Rs 5.42 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"With its flexi 6 seater option, spacious interiors, low operating cost, attractive price and high earning potential, the KUV100 Trip is set to be a popular choice with fleet owners as well as aggregators in the object of mobility space," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra KUV100 Trip claims to offer low operating cost along with spaciousness. Available in the six-seater configuration, the KUV100 Trip will come in two color options-- Diamond White and Dazzling Silver.

Mahindra will also offer finance schemes, special accessory packages and an extended five-year warranty guarantee with the new fleet variant of the KUV100.

The regular version of Mahindra's KUV100 was updated in India recently and is now known as KUV100 NXT. The KUV100 NXT has restyled front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates on the front and the back, a new front grille with chrome-touched vertical slats and fog lamp enclosure. The kitted-up version of the KUV100 also has cladding around the body, including the wheel arches, trapezoidal black element and there are also new headlamp and taillamp inserts.

Under the hood, Mahindra's mFalcon engines power the KUV100 NXT. The petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82 bhp and 114 Nm, while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77 bhp and a peak torque of 190 Nm.