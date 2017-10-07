Mahindra and Mahindra has revealed the launch date of the refreshed version of its KUV100 in India. The KUV100, which will be called the KUV100 NXT in its new avatar, will be launched in the country on October 10.

The KUV100 NXT has recently made its appearance on the web through spy images and video, showing us what the souped-up version of Mahindra's smallest SUV has in store.

The KUV100 NXT in its new avatar gets restyled front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates on the front and the back, a new front grille with chrome-touched vertical slats and fog lamp enclosure.

It gets cladding around the body, including the wheel arches, and the side and the rear profile of the model feature more pronounced crease lines.

The rear bumper also gets a trapezoidal black element and there are also new headlamp and taillamp inserts.

Other features in the new KUV100NXT include integrated roof rails, a tailgate spoiler, and a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the KUV100 NXT gets all-black theme with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation using maps from MapmyIndia, remote tailgate locking/unlocking, rear parking sensors and new MID with readouts for gearshifts, drive modes.

Under the bonnet, while the Mahindra's mFalcon engines are likely to continue, the mills could be re-tuned for better fuel economy figures.

The petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm, while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm.

It was reported earlier that the KUV100 NXT would now be offered only in the six-seater configuration. The KUV100 is now also available in five-seater version.

Mahindra is also expected to make changes in the KUV100 variant line-up. As for pricing, the KUV100 NXT will carry a price tag higher than the current model.