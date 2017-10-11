It is barely a day since the launch of the new facelifted Mahindra KUV100 NXT in India, but the focus remains firmly on the carmaker with more reports spiralling on the web on its upcoming models.

Mahindra has lined up a clutch of vehicles for launch, and it may not come as a surprise as the carmaker is keen to strengthen its grip in diverse segments.

Although the introduction of the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) version of the KUV100 NXT would probably have been the ideal choice at the moment with the increased demands for automatic models, Mahindra has decided to go ahead with the same engine and the gearbox options for the KUV100 in its new avatar.

However, at the launch of the new KU100 NXT, Rajan Wadhera, president of the Automotive Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, confirmed that the smaller SUV from Mahindra would get an AMT box in India.

The KUV100 NXT AMT is likely to come to the market by mid-2018. Be that as it may, Mahindra is also mulling the electric version of the KUV100 NXT. It may become a reality by 2019.

Mahindra is also working on the electric versions for all its upcoming SUV and crossover models. M&M currently sells the company's electric vehicles via a dedicated brand, Mahindra Electric. This is the only brand that sells electric cars in the country and has the E2oPlus hatchback, the eVerito sedan and the eSupro van in its line-up at present.

With the government pushing for electric vehicles in India by 2030, other carmakers might have to shift their focus to EVs or alternate fuel options in the coming years.

In the recent past, Tata Motors procured the tender to supply electric vehicles from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) after outbidding other contenders, including Mahindra and Nissan.

But Mahindra soon matched the bid price offered by Tata Motors and sealed the part of the order to supply the required 150 vehicles for EESL.