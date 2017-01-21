Mahindra KUV100, the small SUV from the home-grown UV-maker, has completed a year in the Indian market and is now getting a makeover. The KUV100 Anniversary edition was showcased at an event in Mumbai ahead of its launch in the country.

The updated KUV100 gets a dual-tone paint job with roof finished in black and in two colour options: Flamboyant Red and Dazzling Silver. While it stays very much within the current silhouette, the new edition of the KUV100 rides on 15-inch alloy wheels, instead of the 14-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, the anniversary edition has an all-black interior and upholstery. Other features in the compact SUV remains as it is including the engines.

KUV100 comes powered by 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 and 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 engines. While the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm, the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm. Both the engines come mated to five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra KUV100 now returns ARAI-certified fuel economy of 18.15kmpl in petrol and 25.32kmpl in diesel variants.

Autocar India reports that the updated KUV100 will also see minor tweaks in the Engine Control Unit and throttle map to improve fuel efficiency of the model.

Image Source: Autocar India