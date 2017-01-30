Indian UV-maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced the launch of the anniversary edition of its compact SUV, the KUV100, on Monday, January 30. The new avatar of the KUV100 has been launched to celebrate the first anniversary of the model in the country.

Priced at Rs 6.37 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new KUV100 is available in the top-end K8 variant of the model. Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary edition comes in two shades — Flamboyant Red and Dazzling Silver with a Metallic Black roof — and features 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the new model gets a new black theme. The lower K6 and K6+ trims on the KUV100 are now offered with spider design 14-inch alloy wheels.

"On the first anniversary of KUV100, we would like to thank our customers for their support in creating a new SUV segment. The KUV100 has the appeal of an SUV and the practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition," Pravin Shah, president & chief executive (Automotive), M&M Ltd., said. "At Mahindra, we constantly update our products in keeping with the latest trends. We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits. We are confident that it will further build on the KUV100's style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth."

Customisation options are also available for the KUV100 now, which let users choose from accessory kits like sporty exterior and interior kits and premium exterior and interior kits. The KUV100, which made its entry into the market in last January, has sold over 42,000 units in the country so far.

The KUV100 comes powered by 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 and 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 engines. While the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm, the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm. Both the engines come mated to five-speed manual gearbox.