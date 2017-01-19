Utility vehicle major Mahindra and Mahindra launched its compact SUV KUV100 on January 15, 2016. When the small SUV turned a year-old, the Mumbai-based carmaker decided to launch anniversary edition with nip and tuck.

Also read: Mahindra Adventure creates sequel to 'Live Young, Live Free' video

The brochure images of the anniversary edition have been leaked online ahead of official launch expected in the coming days. The new edition gets dual tone exterior. Flamboyant Red or Dazzling Silver body colours are offered with black coloured contrasting roof according to IndianAutosBlog. A 15-inch 'Dynamic design' alloy wheel has been offered with the K8 variant, while the 14-inch 'Spider design' will be available in K6 and K6+ variants.

Interior will get all black upholstery complementing sporty looks of the exterior. In addition to the anniversary edition, the KUV100 will be offered in four accessory kits- Sporty exterior kit, Sporty interior kit, Premium exterior kit, Premium interior kit.

Mechanically, KUV100 will remain unchanged and will continue to be powered by 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 and 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 engines. While the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm, the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm. Both the engines come mated to five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra KUV100 now returns ARAI-certified fuel economy of 18.15kmpl in petrol and 25.32kmpl in diesel variants.

In addition to the KUV100, report also says Mahindra is also working on a new variant of the XUV500. The new XUV500 variant is expected to get the EcoSense telematics feature that will allow real-time tracking of the vehicle, including fuel economy, and wear and tear of parts. The interiors of the vehicle will get a premium touch with the addition of mood lighting. Safety in the new variant of XUV500 will be bolstered with a safety button, which will be triggered in the event of an accident to place a call to the stored emergency contact number.

Source: IndianAutosBlog