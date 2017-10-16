To spice up festive season sales, Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd has launched a limited scooter model christened as the Gusto RS. The Gusto RS edition is purely a cosmetic update without any mechanical changes and is priced at Rs 48,180, ex-showroom Delhi.

The special edition is offered only in the 110cc model and the new colour scheme on offer includes Red and White, as well as Blue and White colour options available with body graphics and RS badging.

In addition, Mahindra is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 6000 on the Gusto RS tying up with PayTM this Diwali. This offer is available only up till October 20, 2017.

Mahindra Gusto is powered by a 109.6cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 8bhp at 7500rpm and 9Nm of torque at 5500rpm mated to a CVT gearbox. The scooter also returns ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 63kmpl.

The scooter measures 1825mm in length, 697mm in width and 1188mm height with a wheelbase of 1275. It also boasts of features such as height adjustable seat, remote flip key, telescopic front suspension, storage area under the display panel and halogen headlamp with LED lamps.

Electric Gusto

Mahindra Two-Wheelers is reportedly working on electric scooters and a model based on Gusto could be the first to be rolled out. Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, after his visit to the Pune-based two-wheeler R&D facility recently, had tweeted that an electric scooter is being developed at the plant.

If the report is anything to go by, Mahindra's electric scooter will be competing against a host of upcoming electric scooters. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is in the final stage in bringing a premium electric scooter christened S340. The electric scooter will be launched sometime next year.

Pune-based Bajaj is also keen to venture into the electric space with its new sub-brand Urbanite. Meanwhile, two-wheeler major TVS, believed to be readying an electric scooter based on the Jupiter model.