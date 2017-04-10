Here is good news for the fans of superstar Mahesh Babu. Director AR Murugadoss has finally revealed the release date of the first look of his bilingual movie, which is tentatively known as Mahesh23.

Now, the buzz on the social media is that the first look of Mahesh23 will be released at 5 pm on Wednesday. BA Raju‏, an observer of the Telugu film industry, tweeted: "The Countdown Begins!! Mark your Calendar!! Set your Time!! #Mahesh23 #ARM11 #Mahesh23FirstLook on 12Apr @ 5pm."

The news is now going viral on the social media. Vamsi Shekar, an established PRO, also tweeted: "First look of @urstrulyMahesh and @ARMurugadoss Film will be on April 12th at 5 Pm #Mahesh23 #Mahesh23FirstLook."

Mahesh23, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil, is one of the most-hyped south Indian films of 2017. The fans of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss have been desperately waiting for the news on its title and and the first look promos for long time. It was earlier said the makers would revealed the dates on March 29 during Ugadi festival.

But that wasn't to be. Later, Mahesh Babu was flooded with questions about the release dates on social media. The superstar took to Twitter on Ugadi to wish the fans and requested them to have patience. He tweeted: "Wishing the new year brings much hope and happiness to all of us! Andariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu! :)."

Mahesh Babu‏ added: "To all my dearest fans, I know you have been eagerly waiting for the first look of #Mahesh23. Our team is shooting day & night for the film. The first look will be out very soon...Requesting you all to be a little patient. Love you guys as always :)"