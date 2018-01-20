lara dutta, mahesh bhupathi
Actress Lara Dutta along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi at the wedding reception of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma in Mumbai on Dec 26, 2017IANS

Indian tennis veteran Mahesh Bhupathi and his wife Lara Dutta have come together to make our Saturday special already with their choicest wishes for daughter Saira, who turned six on January 20.

Bhupathi and Lara got married in 2011. Saira was born the next year.

"Apple of mama's eye" is how Bollywood actress Lara described as she posted one of the cutest photos of Saira on her Instagram profile.

Perfect start to the birthday!! ?. #6tooSoon!!!! #appleofmamaseye!!!

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on

Bhupathi, who together with Leander Paes, formed one of the greatest men's doubles pairing in the history of Indian tennis, kept it simple however in his Instagram post. "Birthday Girl", he captioned a beautiful collage.

Birthday Girl...❤️?❤️ #six

A post shared by Mahesh Bhupathi (@mbhupathi) on

The fabulous trio of papa Mahesh Bhupathi, momma Lara Dutta and little cutie Saira have won a lot of hearts all over the internet and their photos have gone viral in no time.

Bhupathi, who has retired from the sport now, is looking at building a bright future for Indian tennis. He has opened Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies (MBTA) with the vision of creating a lot of future talents. His famed tennis academy in Bangalore is a hit with aspiring tennis enthusiasts.

Happy New Year from the 3 of us.. hope you all have a great 2018 ....

A post shared by Mahesh Bhupathi (@mbhupathi) on

Diwali holidays over ... back to the real world ...?

A post shared by Mahesh Bhupathi (@mbhupathi) on

My kinda morning lie in! ?. #lovesandwich! #bestwaytowakeup! @mbhupathi

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on

Lara, 39, the 2000 Miss Universe, meanwhile, was seen last in the 2016 Bollywood film Azhar, based on the life of fomer India cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin. 

She has starred in a lot of commercial hit films in her career like Andaaz, No Entry, Housefull and Don 2.