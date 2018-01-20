Indian tennis veteran Mahesh Bhupathi and his wife Lara Dutta have come together to make our Saturday special already with their choicest wishes for daughter Saira, who turned six on January 20.

Bhupathi and Lara got married in 2011. Saira was born the next year.

"Apple of mama's eye" is how Bollywood actress Lara described as she posted one of the cutest photos of Saira on her Instagram profile.

Bhupathi, who together with Leander Paes, formed one of the greatest men's doubles pairing in the history of Indian tennis, kept it simple however in his Instagram post. "Birthday Girl", he captioned a beautiful collage.

Birthday Girl...❤️?❤️ #six A post shared by Mahesh Bhupathi (@mbhupathi) on Jan 19, 2018 at 10:30pm PST

The fabulous trio of papa Mahesh Bhupathi, momma Lara Dutta and little cutie Saira have won a lot of hearts all over the internet and their photos have gone viral in no time.

Bhupathi, who has retired from the sport now, is looking at building a bright future for Indian tennis. He has opened Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies (MBTA) with the vision of creating a lot of future talents. His famed tennis academy in Bangalore is a hit with aspiring tennis enthusiasts.

Lara, 39, the 2000 Miss Universe, meanwhile, was seen last in the 2016 Bollywood film Azhar, based on the life of fomer India cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

She has starred in a lot of commercial hit films in her career like Andaaz, No Entry, Housefull and Don 2.