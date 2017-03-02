Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is reportedly going through a difficult time as he has been receiving extortion calls. He filed a police complaint after the caller threatened to kill his wife Soni Razdan and daughter-actress Alia Bhatt.

"Complaint filed in Juhu Police Station after Mahesh Bhatt receives extortion call, caller also threatened to kill Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt," ANI tweeted.

However, the accused has now been arrested by the UP (Uttar Pradesh) police. In fact, Bhatt took to his Twitter handle and expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra and UP police.

"A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call & threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the MH & UP police in tandem.Gratitude!" Bhatt tweeted.

India Today has reported that the unidentified individual, who claimed to be a gang leader, demanded Rs 50 lakh. If Mahesh fails to pay the ransom, the caller threatened to kill Alia and her mother.

Bhatt reportedly initially thought it was a prank, but the caller then texted and sent messages on WhatsApp telling him not to take these threats lightly. India Today also revealed the exact words of the caller, who said: "If you fail to do so, I will fire several rounds of bullets in your daughter Alia and wife Soni."

Bhatt is first said to have received the call on February 26, after which an FIR was filed at the Juhu Police Station under section 387 on the night of March 1.

