Mahesh Babu's Spyder is set to create history in the US. The AR Murugadoss-directorial will release in over 400 locations in above 800 screens worldwide.

ATMUS has acquired the US theatrical rights of Spyder, and is releasing the film in association with AZ India. "The mainstream theaters are overwhelmed with inquires and have requested the distributor to open Spyder in as many locations as possible," a press release from the production house reads.

As per the makers, the final list of theatres will be ready by September 15 and the advance booking starts the same day. The premiers will be organised across the US on September 26 from 12 pm PST, the press release claims.

The Telugu version of Spyder will release in over 600 screens in 260+ locations, while the Tamil version will release in above 150 locations in above 200 screens. It is second-biggest release for an Indian film after Baahubali 2, which was released in over 1,100 screens. "Screens are booked across the country within 10-20 miles radius," the press release concludes.

Mahesh Babu's previous movies like Brahmotsavam, Srimanthudu and Aagadu were released in the range of 200-400 screens.

Spyder is a mega-budget movie shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. This film marks the Kollywood debut of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. It is a spy-thriller where the hero cracks down on organised crime in his own way.

Rakul Preet Singh plays his love interest while SJ Suryah, Bharath and RJ Balaji are part of the ensemble cast.

The trailer of Spyder will be unveiled on September 15.