The makers of Superstar Mahesh Babu's much-awaited movie Spyder, which is directed by AR Murugadoss, are gearing up to release the teaser of its Malayalam version on the evening of Wednesday, September 6.

Spyder is a bilingual movie — made simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. This much-talked-about spy thriller has also been dubbed in Malayalam and Hindi, and is set to be the first film of Mahesh Babu to be dubbed in Malayalam and released with the original version on the same date.

The makers of Spyder have already launched the first look of its Malayalam version, which has received good response. Now, they are set to release its Malayalam teaser at 5 pm on Wednesday. They confirmed the news on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the film. They wrote on Wednesday morning: "#SpyderMalayalamTeaser today at 5 PM!"

The Telugu and Tamil teasers of Spyder were unleashed on its official YouTube and Facebook pages on August 9 as a birthday gift for Mahesh Babu. The teaser of its Telugu version has got 6 million views on Facebook and 8.98 million views on YouTube, while the Tamil video received 1.4 million and 2.9 million views on Facebook and YouTube, respectively, in the last 29 days.

​The Telugu and Tamil teasers of Spyder have got nearly 20 million digital views so far. Both the first-look videos featured the same footage. Now, filmgoers across the world are curious to know whether the Malayalam teaser will have some surprises for them.

Written by AR Murugadoss, Spyder features Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, while SJ Surya, Bharath, RJ Balaji, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Shaji Chen will be seen in the supporting roles.

Harris Jayaraj has composed the music, while Santosh Sivan has handled the cinematography for the movie, which is scheduled to be released around the world on September 27.