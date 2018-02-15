Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Gattamaneni, who is set to release of Manasuku Nachindi, has shown her interest to work with power star Pawan Kalyan. She has already prepared a script for him.

Manjula Gattamaneni started her career as an artiste in 1998. Having featured in some films, she made her debut as a producer and went on to bankroll several success movies including Ye Maaya Chesave. Now, the daughter of superstar Krishna is turning an independent director with Manasuku Nachindi, which is set to hit the screens on February 16.

Along with her team, Manjula Gattamaneni is busy promoting Manasuku Nachindi on various platforms. Recently, she was interacting with media, when she expressed her wish to work with Pawan Kalyan. She said that she is ready with a story wherein she would love to cast the power star. In fact, she even requested the media to convey the message to the actor.

"I want to make a movie with Pawan Kalyan. If he listens to my story, he might want to do the film by taking some break from politics for a short period of time. This is about an actor who gives up everything to join politics and help the society. I think it will best suit him," a movie portal quoted Manjula as saying.

After the release of Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from his filmy activities to focus on his political career. He reportedly wants to contest upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and he is busy strengthening his Jana Sena Party. Hence, he has stopped signing new projects. It should be seen whether he would come forward to work with Manjula Gattamaneni.

However, Manjula Gattamaneni has pinned a lot of hopes on Manasuku Nachindi starring Sundeep Kishan, Amyra Dastur, and Tridha Choudhury. Produced by Sanjay Swaroop and P Kiran, the movie has Radhan's music and Ravi Yadav's cinematography. Although the movie has been promoted with full zest, it clashes with Nani's Awe and two other new Telugu movies. Only time can say which movie will stand the test of time.