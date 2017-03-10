Superstar Mahesh Babu's niece Jhanavi is set to make her debut as child artiste with the upcoming movie, which also marks the debut of his sister Manjula Ghattamaneni as a director.

It is known that Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula made her acting debut with 1998 Malayalam movie Summer in Bethlehem and later went on to play supporting roles in films like Rajasthan, Show, Kavya's Diary, Orange and Sevakudu. She has also produced movies like Show, Naani, Pokiri, Kavya's Diary and Ye Maaya Chesave. Now, the buzz is that she is set to don the hat of a director.

Reports suggest that Manjula's debut directorial venture is touted by a romantic entertainer. The movie has a child's character, which comes at a crucial stage of the narrative. The filmmaker thinks that her daughter Jhanavi suits the character of the child. Hence, she decided to cast her for the role in the film.

Sundeep Kishan and Sai Pallavi of Premam fame are playing the lead roles in this untitled romance drama, which is bankrolled by producer Gemini Kiran under his banner Anandi Art Creations. It should be seen whether Manjula's debut directorial venture would give a big break to Sundeep, who is looking for a big hit of his career.