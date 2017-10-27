Director Vamshi Paidipally‏ has slammed rumours about the title of superstar Mahesh Babu's next movie tentatively known as Mahesh25 and says that he is yet to decide one for the film.

Post the failure of Brahmotsavam, Mahesh Bahu had promised Prasad V Potluri to do another movie under his banner PVP Cinema to compensate its loss. Vamshi Paidipally, who has got a hit for the producer, has been roped in to direct Prince's 25th movie, which has been creating a lot of buzz in the media for a long time.

Of late, Krishna Mukunda Murari and Hare Rama Hare Krishna were rumoured as the title of Mahesh25. But director Vamshi Paidipally took to his Twitter handle on Friday to clear rumours surrounding its title.

Some portions of Mahesh25 will be shot in New York and the director was in the city with cinematographer PS Vinod to scout for locations. Vamshi Paidipally‏ tweeted a photo on October 12 and wrote: "Hit the ground for location scouting in NewYork with my fav D.O.P P.S.Vinod & Production Designer Sunil Babu... Team #Mahesh25.. :)"

Devi Sri Prasad‏ has been roped in to compose music for Mahesh25 and he was also with the film unit in New York. The music director tweeted some photos and wrote: "Yes most of U r right!In NEWYORK wit @directorvamshi composing 4 #MAHESH25 ! Amazing&Inspiring Script!! U wil all lov it @urstrulyMahesh."

Vamshi Paidipally‏ retweeted Devi Sri Prasad's post and wrote: "Musical Journey begins for #MAHESH25 with Rockstar @ThisIsDSP... :)"

