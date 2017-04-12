The rumours and guessing games around the title of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss' forthcoming movie will be finally put to rest on Wednesday, April 12. The makers are revealing the name along with the first look posters of the bilingual flick, simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

Rakul Preet Singh, who plays the female lead in the film, revealed the news on her Twitter account by posting, "#ARM11 #Mahesh23FirstLook tomorrow.. are u guys excited. [sic]" The overjoyed fans have welcomed her tweet through thank-you messages for the announcement.

So far, many names have been doing the rounds and gossip columns had strongly suggested Sambhavami would be the title of the Mahesh Babu-starrer. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the flick's name. Also, there were speculations that Enemy was considered by the makers, but it was denied by AR Murugadoss.

Now, some unconfirmed reports claim that the title of the movie is 'Spyder.' Mahesh Babu plays the role of a spy in the movie and the title is apt as per the buzz. Nonetheless, the makers have maintained the suspense till now and the fans are curiously looking forward for the first look to reveal the name of the flick.

The bilingual flick marks the debut of Mahesh Babu in Kollywood. Although some of his movies have been dubbed into Tamil and his successful films have been remade in Kollywood, the Prince of Tollywood had delayed his entry as he waited for a perfect launch pad.

The upcoming film has SJ Surya, Bharath, Nadhiya and others in the cast. It has Harris Jayaraj's music, Santosh Sivan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.