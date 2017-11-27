Superstar Mahesh Babu's nephew Galla Ashok is set to make his debut as hero in Tollywood and the movie will be reportedly produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC).

Galla Ashok is the son of Mahesh Babu's elder sister Padmavathi, who is married to Galla Jayadev, the TDP MP from Guntur constituency. It is reported that Ashok is interested to make it big in the film industry and Mahesh Babu had requested Dil Raju to launch this aspiring actor in Tollywood.

Dil Raju has reportedly agreed to launch him through his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. He kept the details of this project under wraps. If we are to go by the buzz in the industry, he has planned to bring in a debutant director on board. He is expected to launch the film soon and make a formal announcement about it.

Galla Ashok has already undergone training in acting, dancing and stunts. Dil Raju, who has scored back-to-back success in 2017, is the smartest producer of the Telugu film industry. He is known to launch several young directors and actors and giving them big breaks in their career. With Ashok being launched under his banner, he is sure to get a good movie for his debut.

Also, Mahesh Babu's nephews Sudheer Babu and Krishna Madhav have already made their debut as heroes in the past. His sister Manjula, who has acted and produced Telugu movies, is set to debut as a director and her daughter Jaanvi will also make her acting debut with the same movie.