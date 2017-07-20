Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his daughter Sitara's fifth birthday on Thursday, July 20, and Twitter has been flooded with this little angel's photos and videos and wishes for her.

Mahesh Babu is a family man and unlike other Telugu actors, he makes sure that he spends some time with his family. After completing his projects, he often takes his family for foreign trips and shares photos of the tour. Some of the photos have shown that he shares a special bonding with his daughter Sitara. On her birthday, he went on to display the bonding again.

Mahesh Babu, who is not so active on the social media, took to his Twitter handle to share his excitement over his daughter's birthday with his fans. Besides posting a collage of photos, he wrote: "She makes each day of mine special! Today is hers :) more love, infinite happiness to my little one on her special day. My daughter turns 5❤."

Soon after Mahesh Babu's tweet, thousands of his fans including some celebs took to Twitter to wish Sitara. Many of them shared her photos and videos, which have now gone viral on the social media. Here are some wishes, photos and videos shared on Twitter.

Director Koratala Siva: Happy birthday sitara. God bless

Ramesh Bala‏: Wishing @urstrulyMahesh - Mrs.NamrataMahesh 's Little Princess #Sitara who turns 5 today - a Happy Birthday! #HBDLittleAngelSITARA

Sampath Gupta: Wish u a very Happy birthday little angel Sitara God bless u... #Sitara

Nari 10: Happy Birthday to cute Little angel in our DHFM world #Sitara papa #HBDLittleAngelSITARA

Chouhan: HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my cutiee #Sitara "She will be a SuperSITARA(Star) One day".

Many More Happy Returns of the Day !! ??



Little Angel #Sitara ?#HBDLittleAngelSITARA pic.twitter.com/TnAcoV2mqX — Mahesh USA FanClub™ (@MaheshFC_USA) July 20, 2017

#Sitara Last Pic at the Age of 4..



She Turns 5 Tomorrow...!!❤#HBDLittleAngelSITARA pic.twitter.com/jEg9yqaHX2 — Mahesh USA FanClub™ (@MaheshFC_USA) July 19, 2017