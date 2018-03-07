Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu has set the internet on fire. For the second day in succession, it has topped the trending list on YouTube.

The film's teaser has amassed close to nine million in 24 hours till the time this story went for publishing. The video has garnered 2.8 lakh hits. Till now, it has got close to 20000 likes.

However, the teaser has failed to beat the record of Vijay's Tamil movie Mersal. In 24 hours, the Mersal's teaser had earned 11 million hits with 7.3 lakh likes. The clip from the Ilayathalapathy's Tamil movie remains the benchmark in terms of hits on YouTube for South Indian movies. So far, it has fetched 37 million hits with 10 lakh likes.

Nonetheless, Bharat Ane Nenu teaser has surpassed the hits of Mahesh Babu's previous film Spyder, which had garnered 6.3 million views on day one.

The teaser from Bharat Ane Nenu revolves around Mahesh Babu's character in the film. It gives an outline about the way he fares in politics.

Mahesh Babu's electrifying screen presence is the prime attraction of the video.

Many celebrities, that include Sudheer Babu, Kona Venkat and Anil Sunkara have hailed the clip.

Bharat Ane Nenu is political thriller directed by Koratala Siva. Rama Prabha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara and Posani Krishna Murali are playing important roles in Ravi K Chandran and Tirru weilded the camera for the film. Music lovers are desperately waiting to listen to the songs of the film composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film will hit the screens on April 20.