Director Vamshi Paidipally has given a clarification to the rumors, which stated that his movie with Mahesh Babu was inspired by an international TV series. The director has indicated that his next project is an original work.

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter, Vamshi Paidipally posted, "Not True at all... False News.... #Mahesh25 is not inspired by any Series or any Film. [sic]"

Rumors were rife that Mahesh Babu's landmark 25th movie was inspired by an Australian TV series and Peter Salmon was writing the story. The news does not come as a surprise as the director's previous film Oopiri was a remake of French movie The Intouchables.

Yet people wondered the idea of Vamsi adopting an international TV series into a full-fledged Telugu commercial entertainer. With the clarification coming straight from the horses' mouth, the speculation of its remake has been put to rest.

"Mahesh is very excited about the film. When he heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. It's going to be a big film in both of our careers," The Hindu had quoted Vamshi Paidipally as saying at the launch.

The untitled movie is bankrolled by leading producers, Aswini Dutt and Dil Raju. Pooja Hegde has been brought on board as the female lead in the flick. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music, while PS Vinod will handle the cinematography department.

The shooting of Mahesh Babu's landmark 25th movie will begin this month. The Telugu film was launched in August 2017.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Bharat Ane Nenu has gone viral. In four days, it has garnered over 11 million hits. The movie will hit the screens on April 20.