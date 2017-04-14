Expressing his disappointment over Mani Ratnam scrapping Ponniyin Selvan, the Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu has said that he is looking forward to working with Vijay in the future.

Mahesh Babu says he is willing to share screen space with Vijay on two conditions. Firstly, the story should accommodate space for the two stars and the second is about the director, who can handle them by balancing their roles in the film.

Among the current breed of directors, Mahesh Babu feels that AR Murugadoss can bring them together on board for a film. The filmmaker shares a great rapport with Vijay and they had collaborated in blockbuster movies like Kaththi and Thuppakki. They are likely to team up once again later this year.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is collaborating with Mahesh Babu for their forthcoming movie Spyder, which marks the Tamil debut of the actor.

As AR Murugadoss has teamed up with both the actors, he has a great chance of casting them in a film if he has the right script. However, nothing can happen in the near future as the three men are committed to different projects.

Coming to Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam had a dream cast in his hand with Vijay and Mahesh Babu agreeing to play the leads. They were signed and pre-production was going on in full swing. Unfortunately, the movie was dropped over financial issues.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's first look of Spyder, which was released two days ago, has become the talk of the town. The movie will hit the screens in June.