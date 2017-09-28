Rumours on SS Rajamouli's next film have been afloat ever since SS Rajamouli wrapped up Baahubali 2. Finally, there seems to be some clarity on his forthcoming flick. Well, he will collaborate with none other than Mahesh Babu.

The news was reportedly revealed by Mahesh Babu during the promotions of Spyder.

However, Mahesh Babu has not given away much information about the project or the character that he will enact in the film. But as per the buzz, it will be a mass entertainer.

By his own admission, SS Rajamouli will not be doing a time-consuming project like the Baahubali series and prefer making a regular entertainer, which he loves the most.

Going by the reports, the said project will commence either in 2018 or early 2019. Mahesh Babu has to finish three movies including Koratala Siva's political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu and a film with Trivikram Srinivas.

Whereas SS Rajamouli will take his own time on the project as he is relaxing after dedicating over five years on his Baahubali series. He is likely to start working on the script and pre-production works in 2018.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's Spyder has been released and received mixed reviews. On the opening day, it minted Rs 23.4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the collection is good in Tamil Nadu and in the US.