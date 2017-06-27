Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has beaten Bahubali 2 actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to become the Most Desirable Men 2016, according to a poll by the Hyderabad Times.

Every year, Times Group conducts a survey to find out 50 most desirable men of the year. "It's that instance of feeling for the object of desire that makes the person climb the charts on the Times 50 Most Desirable," said the pollsters.

Superstar Mahesh Babu was the top choice of Telugu audience. He always tops the list of the Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Men. But the massive buzz surrounding Bahubali 2 had made everyone think Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who played the lead roles in the SS Rajamouli-directed period movie, would make it to the top of the list.

However, it wasn't to be. Mahesh Babu beat the duo in the Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Men 2016. Interestingly, Nani has landed in the third place, above Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR and Prabhas who are in the fourth, fifth and six positions, respectively.

Young Telugu actors like Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Sudheer Babu and Naga Shourya have made the top 10 cut. Popular young actors like Pawan Kalyan, Ram, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Akhil and Nithiin have missed a place in the top 10.

Haricharan Pudipeddi, a journalist from down south, tweeted: "Age is just a number for #MaheshBabu. Sole south Indian star to be in the top ten on the #MostDesirableMen2016 #MostDesirableMAHESHBABU" Here is the list of 35 Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men 2016 – Telugu, published by ITimes.

