Superstar Mahesh Babu and director AR Murugadoss have announced the release date of their next movie Mahesh23, which is said to feature a Jallikattu scene.

Mahesh23 is a highly-anticipated bilingual movie being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. The fans of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss are desperately waiting for the movie. Both the actor and director took to their Twitter to share the release date of the movie on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The film is set to hit theatres on June 23.

On Friday morning, AR Murugadoss tweeted: "Be our guest in theatres, Opens June 23 !!!! ... Very excited @urstrulyMahesh ��." Later in the evening, Mahesh Babu retweeted his post and also wrote: "Waiting sir @ARMurugadoss! June 23rd....A day to celebrate!! #Mahesh23."

Mahesh23 also known as Sambhavami is an action thriller. AR Murugadoss has written the story, screenplay and (Tamil) dialogues for the film, while Paruchuri Brothers penned dialogues for the Telugu version. Rumour has it that the film will have a Jallikattu scene in the climax.

Jallikattu is an ancient bull taming sport held as part of Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu. Recently, there was a groundswell movement against the ban on the traditional sport. Mahesh Babu surprised many, by voicing his support to the protesters in Tamil Nadu.

Mahesh Babu tweeted on January 19: "#Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu - bold and fearless. Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu. #JusticeforJallikattu"