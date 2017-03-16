The fans of Mahesh Babu have been waiting for the first look of his forthcoming movie with AR Murugadoss. Finally, here is some official news about the poster release of the bilingual movie.

The first look poster of Mahesh Babu's movie, which is presently being referred to as Mahesh 23, will be out either on March 28 or 29 on the festival of Ugadi. Mahesh Babu himself hinted at this during a press meet.

"We will be launching the first look very soon, may be for Ugadi" @urstrulyMahesh on #Mahesh23 at a Private Event Today," said Andhra Box Office in a tweet, quoting Mahesh Babu. The buzz is that the name of the movie will be also revealed on the same day.

So far, many names have been doing rounds and gossip columns had strongly suggested Sambhavami as the title of the Mahesh Babu-starrer. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the flick's name.

The latest schedule of shooting is underway in Chennai and the team will head to Vietnam on March 22. The filming will be wrapped up in April following which the post-production works will commence.

The movie is simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. In fact, it marks the debut of Mahesh Babu in Kollywood. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead in the movie, which has SJ Surya in the role of an antagonist. Tamil actor Bharath will be seen in an important role.

AR Murugadoss has written the story, screenplay and (Tamil) dialogues for the film, while Paruchuri Brothers have penned the dialogues for the Telugu version. Mahesh 23 has Harris Jayaraj's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Santosh Sivan's cinematography.

The film will hit screens on June 23.