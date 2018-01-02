The Mumbai authorities imposed Section 144 in the city on Tuesday, January 2, after major violence erupted in Pune and spilled over to the Maximum City amidst the celebrations of Bhima Keorgaon 200th anniversary.

Here are the live updates:

05: 08 pm IST: Prakash Ambedkar alleged that the protestors who started the violence belong to right-wing organisations and have tacit support from the state government.

05:06 pm IST: DCP Mumbai said that more than 100 people have been detained from various areas in Mumbai over protesting.

05:05 pm IST: Republican Party of India workers protest in Thane.

Maharashtra: Republican Party of India workers protest in Thane #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/v9mMS2APNR — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

05:00 pm IST: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar, former MP and grandson of Bhimrao Ambedkar has called for a state wide bandh on Wednesday, in the wake of violent clashes in Mumbai.

04:50 pm IST: NCP leader Majeed Memon slammed the Maharashtra government over riots in parts of Mumbai and Pune.

"The present govt is literally no government, There is no coordination between Shiv Sena and BJP. Judicial enquiry (ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) is only for self-satisfaction. You have to come down on the streets and see that the violence is stopped forthwith," Memon was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying.

04:32 pm IST: Security beefed up in Chembur.

04:24 pm IST: Special train services being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd.

#Mumbai Special train services being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd. All other services on Central Railway running normally. #BhimaKoregaonVoilence — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

04: 15 pm IST: Buses stone pelted in and around Chembur.

#chembur: Stay off sion trombay road and amar mahal. Stone pelting and rasta roko out of control.. Buses being pelted at. @MumbaiPolice @RidlrMUM — Meenakshi Iyer (@CultureCola) January 2, 2018

04:00 pm IST: Residents in Mumbai are taking to social media to caution people over the jams in the affected areas.

3:40 pm IST: Several schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai as a precautionary measure on Tuesday.

3:30 pm IST: Many areas in Mumbai including Chembur and Mulund are facing traffic snarls.

This is where the main traffic jam is in #Chembur Roads marked with Red or Dark Red mainly #EasternExpressHighway pic.twitter.com/YM3yxTddUY — Mayur Panghaal (@mayurpanghaal) January 2, 2018

2:50 pm IST: Fadnavis said, "Some vehicles were burnt but police controlled the situation. All the people present at the event were escorted by the police and safely taken to their respective homes. One person was killed and we have launched a probe. If policemen weren't there in sufficient numbers, the situation could be much worse."

2 pm IST: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said he will order a CID probe into the violence that killed a man and led to the torching of over 30 vehicles on Monday.

Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis orders judicial enquiry for #BhimaKoregaon incident.

Also orders a CID enquiry for the death of a youth & an assistance of ₹10 lakh to his kin.

Strict action will be taken against the all those who are spreading rumours & trying to invoke violence. pic.twitter.com/TvMVVgSWRV — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 2, 2018

Request will be made to SC for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. 10 lakh compensation for victim's kin: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/UdtDuYcQwN — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

1:59 pm IST: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi.

Pune: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8ZH7zNsfwD — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

1:46 pm IST: Mumbai police says " Don't believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It's moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media."

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

12:30 pm IST: Mumbai and Chembur observed a complete shut down. All shops have been asked to down their shutters. Banks have downed their shutters.

#Mumbai #Chembur has been completely shut down. All shops have been asked to down their shutters. Banks have downed their shutters.

No idea why this is happening.

Any information?

Shopkeepers say young boys came and threatened them to shut down or face consequences — Nameet Potnis (@Nameet) January 2, 2018

The violence had erupted after Dalit groups marching towards Pune were stoned by unknown assailants over an argument, the police said.