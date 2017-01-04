Aamir Khan, who is basking in the success of Dangal, has been known to take on a number of social issues from time to time, often with real-world results. His current one, though, may end up being a fresh lease of life for many water-scarce parts of Maharashtra, and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is on board with it!

The actor and the politician together on Tuesday launched the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2017 – a competition among 30 talukas of Maharashtra as to who can harvest rainwater the most. This is the second edition of the competition, the first being held in 2016 on a pilot basis in only three talukas, where capacity of 1,368 crore litres of water was created. The competition is named after the social-issues TV programme hosted by Aamir Khan himself.

What is the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup?

The Satyamev Jayate Water Cup is an initiative launched by Paani Foundation – an NGO launched by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao to focus on issues like water conservation and storage as well as rainwater harvesting – and will take place this year from April 8 to May 22.

The goal is to create the most water storage capacity in a village. The top three villages will get cash rewards of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh each. Also, the top village from each of the 30 talukas will get Rs 10 lakh each.

Which talukas will participate?

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the 30 talukas that will now participate in the Water Cup 2017 are Purandar and Inadapur in Pune; Man and Khatav in Satara; Khultabad in Aurangabad; Bhumparanda in Usmanabad; Ausa and Nilanga in Latur; Arvi in Wardha; Ralegaon, Kalamb and Umarkhed in Yavatmal; Barshitakli, Patur and Akot in Akola; Atpadi, Jat and Khanapur in Sangli; Uttar Solapur and Sangola in Solapur; Ambejogai, Kej and Dhaur Beed; and Washim, Warud and Dharni in Amaravati.

Fadnavis also said on the occasion: "People's participation and movement are must to achieve a drought-free Maharashtra. But Aamir Khan has transformed it into a people's celebration." He also praised the efforts of the actor and his team because it is "creating a force of water trainers," or "Jal Sena." These people and their efforts are expected to help Maharashtra tide over the increasingly severe droughts it is facing each year.