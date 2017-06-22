Farmers in Maharashtra have rekindled their agitation to protest against the acquisition of their lands by the state government. The protests have turned violent after hundreds of farmers who gathered in the Thane-Badlapur highway torched as many as two police vehicles.

Maharashtra farmers call off protest after govt announces loan waiver

The farmers have said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is acquiring the land to build an airport.

#Visuals from Thane-Badlapur highway where farmers protest turned violent, farmers say their land is being acquired by MoD. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/X5TgogeoMU — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017

The protesters who have taken to rioting in the Naveli area of Thane also carried black flags to oppose the move of the Fadnavis government. Women and children have also assembled on the streets and blocked the highway. Tyres and tea- trunks were set on fire.

The Maharashtra police have sent out additional forces and riot control vehicles to pacify the swelling crowd. According to the NDTV reports, several policemen have also been injured.

(More details are awaited)