After six days of mass protest against a spate of attacks on doctors, Maharashtra's resident doctors called off their strike and re-joined their duties in the wee hours of Saturday.

The strike was called off following a meeting with Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, who is said to have accepted all the demands put forward by the doctors.

"Representative from each medical college met Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan," Dr Amol Parate of the Nair Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI. "He accepted all our demands and within the time-bound period. He accepted the demands we had put forward through this mass leave. All colleges have been informed to join back with immediate effect."

Another doctor, Amit, also from the Nair Hospital, said: "The government was giving us assurance verbally, but we wanted an assurance in writing which we have got today. The government has said that it will fulfil our demands such as security, two-pass system, and alarm system within 15 days."

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had called off its strike on Friday after the Bombay High Court issued a warning that Maharashtra government and the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take strict actions against the doctors if they don't return to work by Saturday.