A youth had committed suicide at his home in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai last month. The issue re-surfaced after his father saw a video call of his son with his ex-girlfriend.

Hani Aswani, 26, who allegedly hanged himself last month reportedly after a clash with his ex-girlfriend, had live streamed his final moments via a video call. His father, who recently came to know about the video, took it to the cops and a case was registered against his ex-girlfriend for abetment of suicide.

Police are investigating about the same and no arrests have been made so far. Also, the father was reported saying that his son had been depressed by the break-up which allegedly happened on May 21.

A report quoted police as saying that before committing suicide, Hani had made a video call to his ex-girlfriend and told her that he was going to end his life. When the father got back home at night, he saw his son hanging.