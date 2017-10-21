At least 11 people were killed and another 11 were injured when the truck they were travelling in turned turtle by the side of the road in the Sangli district of Maharashtra on Saturday, October 21.

The incident is believed to have take place on the Taasgaon-Kawathe Mahakal highway in the district around 2 am on Saturday.

The truck was said to be carrying tiles, and was on its way to Karad in Maharashtra from Karnataka.

The local authorities rushed to the spot after being intimated of the matter.

They located the injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Initial reports said that 10 people had died in the accident. However, the death toll later rose to 11.

The reason behind the accident is being ascertained, said local reports.

It is believed that there were a total of 24 people in the truck, all excluding the driver and his helper possibly labourers.