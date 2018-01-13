Six people, including five wrestlers, were killed in a road accident in the Sangli district of Maharashtra on Saturday, January 13, morning. The wrestlers were returning after a competition in Satara.

The accident is said to have taken place around 1 am when the SUV the wrestlers were travelling in collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane. Five others have also been injured in the accident, according to ANI. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Speaking of the accident, wrestling instituteKranti Kushti Sankul's secretary told IANS: "It is very sad and shocking for us."

Six killed, at least five injured in a collision between two vehicles in Kadegaon Taluka of Sangli district, four of the deceased were wrestlers & were returning from a competition in Pune

The accident comes days after five powerlifters were killed in a car accident in Delhi. World champion powerlifter Saksham Yadav, along with four other powerlifters, was travelling in a car last Sunday, when the vehicle met with an accident near the Singhu border in outer Delhi's Alipur area.

The mishap took place at around 4 am when the sportsmen were returning to Delhi in their Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire car after attending an athletic meet in Panipat. While four powerlifters died on the spot, Yadav had been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, but he succumbed later that day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the car was speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police were also probing the angle of drunken driving.