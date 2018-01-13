Four children were killed when a boat carrying 40 school students capsized off the coast of Dahanu, Maharashtra, in the Konkan division on Saturday, January 13, morning. Rescue operations are underway and about 32 students have been saved by the Coast Guard, reported ANI.

The mishap took place at 11.40 am when the boat capsized due to an overload of passengers.

#Maharashtra: 4 dead, 25 rescued out of the 40 students who were on board boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Dahanu. Rescue operations continue. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

The Coast Guard responded immediately after the incident came to light and ensured that other ships that were either on their way or sailing away from Mumbai were diverted. Helicopters and Dornier aircraft from Daman have been deployed to assist in the rescue operation.

Coast Guard has diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched: Coast guard PRO on rescue operations for boat capsize in Dahanu #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

Located about 100 km away from Mumbai, Dahanu is a coastal town in the Palghar district in Maharashtra.

"There was an incident of boat capsize at Dahanu Parnaka Beach. A boat carrying around 40 children capsized at 11.30 am. So far 32 children are rescued. Remaining are still missing. The search operation is going on. All our local officers and staff are on the spot. Rescue teams from other departments are also there," Superintendent of Police, Palghar quoted to The Indian Express.

This is a developing story.