Sharwanand's Mahanubhavudu is set for worldwide release two days after superstar Mahesh Babu's Spyder hit the screens. And its makers are confident that the film will be successful at the box office.

Spyder is one of the most hyped and highly-anticipated Telugu movies of 2017 and the deadly combination of superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss has created big hype around it. The makers have also embarked on a massive publicity drive. The movie will grace over 2,500 screens across the globe on September 27 and it has also bagged huge advance booking.

On the other hand, Mahanubhavudu will be released in the theatres on 29 September. Many in the industry felt Sharwanand was risking his career by locking horns with Mahesh Babu. Some kept fingers crossed on whether his movie would be able to make good collection at the box office.

Here are five reasons that make us think that Mahanubhavudu will get good response and become fare well at the box office.

1. Maruthi Dasari's script and direction

Director Maruthi Dasari, who has delivered hits like Ee Rojullo, Bus Stop, Prema Katha Chitram and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, is the writer and director of Mahanubhavudu. The film has an interesting story line, about a guy named Anand, who is very obsessed with cleanliness, even while he is romancing! Its trailer offers a clear glimpse at the storyline and has stirred a lot of curiosity about the movie.

2. Hype created by Mahanubhavudu promos

The promos of Mahanubhavudu have grabbed many eyeballs. Its songs have become big hit with movie buffs. Its stills and posters have gone viral on the social media. Its teaser and trailers have got over 5 million views on YouTube channel of UV Creations. They have struck a chord with the viewers, who are eagerly waiting to watch it in theatres.

3. Massive publicity and Release

Mahanubhavudu is produced by UV Creations, which is investing Rs 150 crore on Baahubali actor Prabhas' next movie Saaho. The producers have shelled out a hefty sum on its publicity and have also adapted several unique promotional strategies. The movie is set to hit over 400 screens, the biggest release for Sharwanand yet.

4. Prabhas support for Mahanubhavudu

The Baahubali star, who is working UV Creations' Saaho, has extended his support for Mahanubhavudu in all respects. He attended the opening ceremony, audio launch and pre-release function of the film as the chief guest. His presence on these events obviously garnered lot of attention for the movie.

5 Sharwanand's previous clashes with superstars

Sharwanand has a history of locking horns with superstars. His 2016 film Express Raja clashed with Jr NTR's Nannaku Prematho, Balakrishna's Dictator and Nagarjuna's Soggade Chinni Nayana, but managed to become big hit at the box office. His 2017 movie Shatamanam Bhavati defied Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Shatakarni and emerged as winner. Mahanubhavudu could repeat the same magic.

Considering all these aspects, it could well be a sure bet that Mahanubhavudu would be another hit for Sharwanand at the box office. In fact, the movie could even pose big challenge for Spyder by becoming alternative choice for the viewers, if in case the latter gets a negative word of mouth.

Watch Mahanubhavudu official trailer here