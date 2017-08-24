The first look poster and teaser of Maruti Dasari's Mahanubhavudu starring Sharwanand and Mehreen Pirzada are released. The teaser has impressed the audience.

Maruthi, who has a successful career graph so far, was not in the news for almost a year since his last venture Babu Bangaram, which hit the screens on 12 August 2016. His fans were eagerly waiting to see the posters and teasers of his next venture Mahanubhavudu, which is set to hit the screens on September 29.

The director told his followers on Twitter about when he would release the first look and teaser of Mahanubhavudu. He tweeted on August 22: "Hi friends Tomorrow (24th) 9.30am We r Releasing First look posters & small teaser of our film #mahanubhavudu ,very much excited :)"

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod, who are bankrolling the Sharwanand starrer, have released its first look posters through UV Creations Twitter handle. They wrote: Here's the clean first look of #Mahanubhavudu starring #Sharwanand @Mehreenpirzada. Directed by @DirectorMaruthi. produced by @UV_Creations

Later, the producers released the teaser on the official YouTube channel of UV Creations. They tweeted the link and wrote: "OCD is not a degree. Here's the cleanest love story ever! Watch #MahanubhavuduTeaser #Sharwanand @DirectorMaruthi."

In Nani's Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Maruthi portrayed the lead character as suffering from memory loss and the movie went on to become a blockbuster success. The director is apparently following the same formula to score another hit. The teaser of Mahanubhavudu shows that the lead character suffers from OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).

Sharwanand plays Anand who is very obsessed with cleanliness in everything including romance; Mehreen Pirzada appears as his girlfriend. The movie also features Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Bhadram in supporting cast. The teaser offers a glimpse of the two lead characters in the movie and gives a clear idea on what the audience can expect from the film.

Many celebs and movie lovers on Twitter shared the link of the video and posters on Twitter. Here are some comments.

Director Sudheer Varma‏: Lovely teaser of #Mahanubhavudu

Fimmaker BVS Ravi‏: Superb @DirectorMaruthi got d knack to pull out stories out of disorders.Beautiful @Mehreenpirzada n soothing @MusicThaman all the best UV!

Ramesh Bala‏ @rameshlaus

#BBM had absent mindedness as concept, this time @DirectorMaruthi has came up with OCD, looks super fun & stylish

SPYDER‏ @PrudhviGarlapa2

#MahanubhavuduTeaser lo Bgm Impressing EveryTime Not an Easy-task But for our @MusicThaman it's a Cakewalk Parisubramaina Music

Ranga Kuruba‏ @kuruba_ranga

#MahanubhavuduTeaser . @DirectorMaruthi aftr seeing teaser expecting ANOTHER GOOD movie frm u @MusicThaman ANNA U ROCKED AGAIN❤

Deepak #GoTS7‏ @KodelaDeepak