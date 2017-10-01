Sharwanand's Mahanubhavudu has reportedly been leaked online, just 24 hours after it hit the screens and free full movie download is likely to affect its collection at the worldwide box office.

Amidst huge hype and promotion, Mahanubhavudu was released in over 400 screens across the globe on September 29. This small budget movie had two big challenges. Firstly, it had to fight it out at the box office with Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu's new release Spyder. The movie has been successful in beating the two films and making brilliant collections at the box office.

Secondly, Mahanubhavudu faced the threat of its piracy and the makers had taken all the precautionary measures to check it the release. But the full movie was leaked and made it available for download on some websites on Saturday morning. The producer tried best to take the pirated copy down from the internet and has been successful in it to some extent.

The full movie of Mahanubhavudu is available for download on a website, which offers six different versions of the film, varying from 2.3GB to 200MB, for download. Hundreds of film goers have apparently had their hands at the pirated copy of this flick in the last 36 hours.

"Mahanubhavudu (2017) Telugu Real DVDScr - Line Audio - [1080p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 2.3GB] - [720p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 1.4GB] - [DVDScr - 700MB - x264 - 1CD - MP3] - [DVDScr - XviD - 700MB - MP3] - [DVDScr - 400MB - x264 - MP3] - [DVDScr - 200MB - x264 - MP3] - [Watch Online]," reads the statement with links for download on the website.

Mahanubhavudu opened to good response and collected approximately Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two days. The bosses of UV Creations‏ are all thrilled over its collection and tweeted: "#Mahanubhavudu is officially a blockbuster now. Thanks for loving it and encouraging us as always. Happy Dussehra! #BlockbusterMahanubhavudu."

Made on a small budget, Mahanubhavudu fetched over Rs 8.50 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights. As per its current pace of collection, the distributors could recover 100 percent of their investment my Monday. The movie will earn them some profit share in its opening week.

The distributors are hoping to earn hefty sums from Maruthi Dasari-directed Mahanubhavudu. But the full movie download is posing a big threat for its collection. It should be seen whether the makers of the film will be able to take its pirated copy from the internet and help it do well at the box office.