The makers of the biopic on legendary actress Savitri, titled Mahanati and starring Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, released its first-look on International Women's Day.

Mahanati is being directed by Nag Ashwin of Yevade Subramanyam fame and produced by producer C Ashwini Dutt's daughter Priyanka under the banner Vyjayanthi Films. The producer released the first-look of Mahanati‏ on the Twitter account of Vyjayanthi Films on March 8.

The makers have also planned to kick-start its shooting soon. Besides posting the first-look, the producer also tweeted: "SAVITRI's biopic titled #Mahanati – in Nag Ashwin's direction – is soon to begin shooting. #womensday Here it is..... Our first step on this epic journey. Come be a part of history #Mahanati #మహానటి #HappyWomensDay #womensday."

Keerthy Suresh‏ is playing the role of legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati. The actress took to her Twitter handle to share her excitement. She also posted the film's first-look and wrote: "I am blessed to play the legendary #Savithri Garu in her biopic #Mahanati along wd @Samanthaprabhu2 @VyjayanthiFilms #HappyWomensDay."

The makers also revealed that Samantha has been roped in to play an important role in Mahanati, but they have not divulged the details of her character. The actress also tweeted the poster and wrote: "Happy women's day my beautiful , strong ,empowered sisters. Thankyou #NagAshwin for this .@VyjayanthiFilms @KeerthyOfficial Looking forward!"

Legendary South actress Savitri made her acting debut in 1950's bilingual movie Samarasam, which was released in Telugu and Tamil. Later, she starred in some classics like Devadasu, Missamma, Penin Perumai, Pasa Malar, Bhale Ramudu, Thodi Kodallua, Mayabazaar and Gundamma Katha. She also directed a few films such as Chinnari Papalu, Chiranjeevi and Mathru Devatha.

"The story and the character of Savitri is so script like, it has got its emotional thread so strong that I'm very confident that audiences will relate to it. I feel stories need to have a certain value to be made into cinema and this story has value on so many levels – historic and emotional," the director said.