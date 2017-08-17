Television stars Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma get engaged on Wednesday, August 16, at a posh club in Andheri, Mumbai.

Puja, who is widely recognised as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, has been in a relationship with Kunal for the past nine years. The duo met on the show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna.

It was a Rajasthani themed engagement ceremony and the much-in-love couple danced to some hit Bollywood numbers. Puja looked gorgeous in a Rohit Verma outfit while Kunal looked dapper in a green sherwani.

The ceremony was a star-studded one and was attended by several celebrities from the telly world including Bharti Singh, Pooja Gor, Adaa Khan, Shashank Vyas, Anita Hassanandani amongst others.

Calling her relationship with Kunal a roller-coaster ride, Puja told the Times of India: "My relationship with Kunal is like a roller-coaster ride full of ups and downs. Every relationship goes through it. But the best part is that we are still together and we will always be."

Puja and Kunal have not yet finalised the wedding date but will most probably get married by the end of this year or early next year.

Meanwhile, Naagin 2 actress Aashka Goradia, who got engaged to her American beau Brent Globe last year, is gearing up for her wedding on December 3.