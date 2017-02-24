Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on Friday, February 24, this year. The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and devotees across the world are preparing themselves to offer special puja and please the deity with their love and devotion.

Maha Shivaratri 2017: Top 5 devotional songs, bhajans to worship Lord Shiva

Significance of Maha Shivratri: Maha Shivratri (The great night of Shiva) falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the New Moon. According to the Hindu calender, the festival is observed on the Chaturdashi of Phagun month.

It is believed that Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati on its day and hence Maha Shivratri festival is observed as the union of two powers, Lord Shiva and Shakti. It is also said that that on the night of this holy day, Shiva performed Tandava.

How devotees celebrate the holy day: Maha Shivratri celebrations begin with devotees waking up early and taking a bath at home or holy river like Ganga. Devotees visit the temple and perform puja by offering milk to Shiva Linga and chant Slokas.

One characteristic feature of this auspicious occasion is marked by fasting, where the devotees follow a special diet throughout the day, which mainly comprises fruits, and break the fast at night. It is believed that doing so helps them get rid of their sins and purify their souls. It is said that females worship Goddess Parvati with devotion for a blissful married life.