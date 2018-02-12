The Hindus across the globe celebrate Maha Shivaratri with fervour on the 13th night or the 14th day of the month of Phalguna or Maagh in the Hindu calendar every year. This year, it falls on Tuesday, February 13.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindus to overcome darkness and ignorance. As part of the celebration, people fast, visit Shiva temples, chant Vedic hymns and the scriptures of the God. Taking a holy dip in rivers at pilgrim destinations is a common sight in North India.

There are many tales associated with Maha Shivaratri. As per a legend, the formless God appeared in the form of 'Lingodbhava Murthi' at midnight on Maha Shivratri.

Another tale from the 'puranas' says that Lord Shiva saved the world from destruction on this day. A liquid poison emerged during Samudra Manthan (churning of cosmic ocean), which would destroy both the Gods and Demons, while also having a devastating effect on the universe.

Shiva decided to consume the deadly poison to save the world. However, the Lord did not swallow it and held the poison in his throat. As a result, his throat turned blue and earned him the name, 'Neela Kanth.'

It is also believed that that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on Maha Shivaratri. The day is considered auspicious for women. They fast and pray to the Lord to get blessed with blissful married life, while unmarried women would pray for an ideal husband like Shiva.

