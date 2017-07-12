Veteran India women's cricketer Mithali Raj, on Wednesday, July 12, became the highest scorer in women's ODI. She achieved the feat after an impressive show with the bat against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match in Bristol.

Mithali, 34, scored 69 off 114 balls, before being caught and bowled by Beams. She now has a total of 6028 runs from a total of 183 matches, at an average of 51.52.

The veteran Indian cricketer, playing her final Women's World Cup, not only beat the record previously held by England's Charlotte Edwards but also became the first woman cricketer to score over 6,000 runs in ODI cricket.

On Wednesday, after rising star Smriti Mandhana got dismissed early on, Mithali forged a sensational partnership with Punam Raut to give a good solidity to the Indian innings.

Punam, on her part, scored a sensational century -- 106 runs off 136 balls -- to guide the India Women's Cricket team to post a healthy target for Australia to defend, in the match.