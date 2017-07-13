On July 7, 2016, a major Indian daily had come up with a report that a couple, set to get married, decided to call it off because they had completely different takes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was reported that the event, which took place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, involved a businessman and a government employee. The former, the groom-to-be, felt Prime Minister Modi was doing a great job as against his fiancée who felt he was a failure in tackling the economic situation of the country.

What happened in 2016 was repeated in 2017

Surprisingly, on July 12, 2017, the same daily was cited to have carried an identical story. And guess what? Two individuals, again a businessman and a government employee, called off their marriage in UP after disagreeing on PM Modi over the economic slowdown.

Surprisingly, in the latest report, the name of the place where the incident occurred did not find a place. The same report found a place in a vernacular newspaper in as distant as Assam as well.

Were there really two different stories of marriages getting called off because of Modi? And both happened in the same state and also involved people from the same profession? Aren't they a bit far too coincidental?

Or, are people overlooking datelines to see the freshness of a story and recycling it without any doubt? If that is the case, then we should be worried over online news turning into a heap of trash and lose reliability.

BJP grew into the leading force in UP, meanwhile

The BJP supporters will not feel happy with the identical news surfacing after a gap of a year since a lot has happened in UP in these 365 days. The saffron party is in power in the state after grabbing a massive majority in the Assembly elections. The Modi factor created a magic in the state yet again after the 2014 show, proving that irrespective of what individuals feel, the party has convinced the majority about its top leader's capability. For the government employee who thought otherwise on both occasions, we hope she changes her mind for the better.