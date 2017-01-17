Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, an action-packed manga series, is back with Chapter 331 and one of the things this chapter brings out is the changes in Ali Baba Saluja.

Things have now started heating up in the struggle between Ali Baba, Aladdin and Sinbad. The third prince has now completely embraced his role of being the king chosen by Aladdin and tries as much as he can to be the guiding light for the people he cares about.

Having changed the very nature of the Rukh, Sinbad now has all the support he needs to make everyone in the world "return to the Rukh" -- in other words, to commit mass suicide.

Only Aladdin and Ali Baba have escaped the changes that have happened to everyone else's personalities, and now they have to decide whether to oppose everyone and fight against Sinbad, or comply with everyone's wishes and simply stand by.

After his conversation with Morgiana, the third prince finally decides to fight against Sinbad, despite the fact that he will be going against the people's wishes. It is mainly because he now has the confidence to look at the larger picture and take decisions accordingly. His relationship with Morgiana also gives him the strength to make the right choice.

Ali Baba has definitely come a long way from being the insecure cart driver that he was at the beginning of the manga. So now that he's decided what to do, how are Ali Baba and Aladdin going to oppose Sinbad -- a man who had once been their benefactor and friend? And will they be able to stop everyone before they kill themselves? And what if Sinbad himself -- does he feel any regret in altering the mindsets of his closest friends and his people? Let's hope that some of these questions will be answered in the next chapter!