Festivals in India are never complete without delicious delicacies and Bihu is no exception. Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, which is the harvest festival of Assam, will be celebrated on January 14 this year. It is during the Magh Bihu that local people dance, sing and indulge in festive delicacies.

People usually make food items from rice, coconuts, sesame and jaggery. The main sweets and dishes without which the festival is incomplete are Coconut Laddoo, Til Pitha, Ghila Pitha, Fish Pitika and Bengena Khar.

Here are a few of the food items that you can prepare easily without much effort:

Narikol Laru (Coconut Laddoo):

Coconut laddoo is quite popular during the festive season and is prepared with raw grated coconut, which is then given a round shape. It is the perfect choice for a light dessert. You can also add dry fruits and nuts to it.

Tilor Laru (Til Laddoo):

Til Laddoo is made of sesame (black or white) seeds mixed with jaggery, which is then made into small balls. The flavor of jaggery and sesame is quite appealing. It is a ritual for local people to have this laddoo during the festive season.

Til/coconut Pitha:

Pithas are synonymous with Bihu and Assamese people can't think of the Bihu festival without the pithas. It is a cylindrical shaped dessert, made of glutinous rice and stuffed with til (sesame) or coconut.

Ghila Pitha:

Made of rice flour and jaggery, the two ingredients are mixed together to make a smooth dough, which are then made into small pieces and deep fried.

Tekeli Pitha (steamed rice cakes):

Also called steamed rice cakes, tekeli pitha is made on pot and can be either savoury or sweet. While the sweet tekeli pitha is stuffed with grated coconut or black sesame seeds and jaggery, the savoury usually has egg as filling.